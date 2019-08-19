Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 101 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Steginsky Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total transaction of $221,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

MKL stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,153.90. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,050.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

