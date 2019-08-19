Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,887 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BB&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,293,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BB&T by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after purchasing an additional 590,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in BB&T by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

BB&T stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. 184,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

