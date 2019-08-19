Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 4,134 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,896,000 after purchasing an additional 835,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,039,000 after purchasing an additional 534,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 264,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 441,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.05. 5,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,857. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.