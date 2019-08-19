Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 772,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

