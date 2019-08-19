Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Takes $173,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,136. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $2,017,423 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

