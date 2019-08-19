Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.03

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 6887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

