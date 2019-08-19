Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stake Cut by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for about 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 58.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,117. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

