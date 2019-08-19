TCASH Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, TCASH has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $16,526.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010325 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003638 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 275.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

