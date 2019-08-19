Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given a $87.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has been given a $87.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 837,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,887. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.30. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $89.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,753 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $976,325.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,957.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 87.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after buying an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 324.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after buying an additional 551,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,172,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 442,140 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.