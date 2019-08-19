Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.82

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,986,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,422,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,025 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 43.4% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 173,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

