Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

M opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 99.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 752,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 375,620 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 85.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,319,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after purchasing an additional 388,253 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.2% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

