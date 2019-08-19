Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Trading Up 1.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 779 ($10.18) and last traded at GBX 779 ($10.18), approximately 167,958 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 514,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 766 ($10.01).

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

