TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s (TCEHY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Investec raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an add rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.33.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.