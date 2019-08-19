Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of OceanFirst Financial worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $191,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

OCFC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

