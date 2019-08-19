Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 21,500 Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.03% of Moneygram International worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 78.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

MGI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.36. 46,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,576. Moneygram International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $207.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moneygram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

