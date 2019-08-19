Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,018,000 after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 15.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,959,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,493,000 after buying an additional 259,288 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

HXL traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,688. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $85.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $54,652.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $449,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,115.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $770,283 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

