Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HC2 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.16. 995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. HC2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

