Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Carriage Services worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,920. The company has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

