Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of Park Electrochemical worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 117.6% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 352,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of PKE stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,518. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 202.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other news, CFO P. Matthew Farabaugh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $140,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

