Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NII were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NII by 85.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NII by 119.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NII in the second quarter valued at $726,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of NII by 8.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NII in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NIHD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,962. NII Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

