Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Set at $8.00 by UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a $8.00 price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. CIBC upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,968,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,191. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,115,000 after acquiring an additional 279,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

