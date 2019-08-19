THC Biomed Intl (CNSX:THC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (CNSX:THC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 104985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About THC Biomed Intl (CNSX:THC)

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. It also conducts research and development of the products and services related to cannabis for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

