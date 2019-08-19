THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.48 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Coinrail and Kucoin. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $32,081.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000405 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail, HitBTC, LBank, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.