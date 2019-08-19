ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.25 ($18.90).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €9.52 ($11.07) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.46. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

