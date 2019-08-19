Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.80. The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 564398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWM. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.95. The firm has a market cap of $360.85 million and a P/E ratio of 43.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

