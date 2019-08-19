Tigress Financial Initiates Coverage on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTES. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.34.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.34. NetEase has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in NetEase by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NetEase by 2.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.