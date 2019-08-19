Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Titan Machinery from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,315 shares in the company, valued at $558,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,951.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Titan Machinery by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

