TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Receives C$7.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMR shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of TSE TMR traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. TMAC Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82.

TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

