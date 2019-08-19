TokenCard (TKN) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, TokenCard has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One TokenCard token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liqui. TokenCard has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and $2,394.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenCard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01326453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

TokenCard Token Profile

TokenCard’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,960,425 tokens. The official website for TokenCard is tokencard.io. The official message board for TokenCard is medium.com/@TokenCard. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard.

Buying and Selling TokenCard

TokenCard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenCard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenCard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenCard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.