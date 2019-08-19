Total Energy Services Inc Buys 4,300 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,913.92.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,242.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$24,354.82.

On Thursday, July 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 17,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$136,633.50.

On Friday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,723.61.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86.

On Monday, June 24th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$20,451.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$41,988.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.31 per share, with a total value of C$41,537.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.22 per share, with a total value of C$32,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.21 per share, with a total value of C$41,052.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$6.18. 54,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,466. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

