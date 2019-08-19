Total Produce (LON:TOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 15093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $481.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Total Produce Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through EuropeEurozone, EuropeNon-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.