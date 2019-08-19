TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $6.46. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 922,641 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

TPG Telecom Company Profile (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

