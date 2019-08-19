Trias Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Trias has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $258,852.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01339574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00093352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias' official website is www.trias.one.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

