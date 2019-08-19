TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 8,488 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,488 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $581,173.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,436,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.78. 263,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.89. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 601,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.