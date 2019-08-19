TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Qiwi (NYSE:QIWI) Critical Analysis

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TriNet Group does not pay a dividend. Qiwi pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TriNet Group and Qiwi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Qiwi 0 0 2 0 3.00

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.31%. Qiwi has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Qiwi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Qiwi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.50 billion 1.38 $192.00 million $2.57 26.85 Qiwi $441.00 million 3.19 $56.99 million $0.96 24.08

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Qiwi. Qiwi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 5.16% 46.35% 7.91% Qiwi 12.20% 16.86% 6.81%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Qiwi on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

