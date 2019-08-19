Trollcoin Trading 40% Higher This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $386,649.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00026636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00146189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003803 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,840.88 or 0.99491286 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042559 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 590,869,816 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

