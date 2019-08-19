TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX and OKEx. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and $14.94 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.79 or 0.04793129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046061 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000921 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

