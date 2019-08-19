TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $30,836.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

