TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0341 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $225,517.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00024682 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011494 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.02178524 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00017897 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002080 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

