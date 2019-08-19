Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 121,700 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $30.54. 54,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

