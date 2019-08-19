Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.04. 97,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

