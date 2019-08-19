Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases New Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,278. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

