Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.34. 1,184,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.