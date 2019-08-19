Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

VWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.91. 337,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

