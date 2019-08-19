Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 910 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,516,000 after acquiring an additional 463,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.35. 2,787,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.72.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

