Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Up 1.3%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (LON:SHIP)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.