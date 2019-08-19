Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at HSBC

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 261.96 ($3.42).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.96. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

