UBS Group Analysts Give Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) a $25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.79. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 280,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tapestry by 28.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

