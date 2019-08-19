UBS Group Reiterates “$115.00” Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a positive rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.51.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.