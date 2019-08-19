United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.08, approximately 1,512 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several analysts recently commented on UBOH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.